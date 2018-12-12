Free parking in Carbondale means more business for locals

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - It’s that time of year again in Carbondale where the city tries to give people a reason to do their holiday shopping in town. The city has bagged up the parking meters and made leaving your car downtown free for 2 hours.
Residents like Susan Patrick Benson think this is a huge convenience.
“I hate trying to find my quarters or trying to find the little machines for the tickets,” she said.
Without the burden of parking holding people like Benson back, it’s easier for them to shop at local businesses like Sound Core, owned by Joe C.
“The money they don’t spend on the ticket, they can spend at Sound Core,” C said.
On top of that, he said he’s saving a little bit of money. Throughout the rest of the year, he said he tries to help out his customers by giving them quarters to make sure they don’t get a ticket.
“It keeps them in the store longer,” he said, “because they run in and out saying, ‘oh I gotta check the meter,’ so we say, ‘here’s a quarter, go put it in the meter.' Because people will stop coming if they have to pay to be here."
