2 dead after car plunges into suburban St. Louis pond

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died after a car crashed into a pond in suburban St. Louis.
KMOV-TV reports that 61-year-old Delia James, of Ballwin, had a medical emergency Tuesday night while driving a car on Interstate 44.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence and traveled into a pond in Kirkwood. The crash killed James and his passenger, 70-year-old Marjorie Hunt, of Eureka.
Kirkwood Fire Chief Jim Silvernail says two first responders also were hurt while working to rescue James and Hunt. A Kirkwood firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a Kirkwood police officer was treated for symptoms of hypothermia.
___
Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com