Crews respond to small fire at Country Mart in Jackson, MO

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - Jackson Fire Department responded to a small fire in Jackson, Missouri on Tuesday, Dec. 11.
Around 11 p.m., crew responded to a fire a Country Mart on Jackson Blvd. When crews arrived there was moderate smoke in the building.
The fire started in a freeze in the kitchen area and was quickly contained by the sprinkler system. Crews took about 10 minutes to put out the fire.
No one was injured and the fire was contained entirely in the freezer.
