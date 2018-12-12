Covert drug investigation ends in arrest, drugs and money seized

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A joint law enforcement investigation ends with the arrest of a Kevil, Kentucky man.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, detectives with their Drug Division, along with Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA, seized approximately 512 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 134 grams of marijuana and $6,609 in cash after a traffic stop Monday evening, Dec. 10.
Brandon Hunter, 36 of Kevil, was arrested after the traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy 60 W. and Cairo Rd.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says, prior to the traffic stop, Hunter allegedly delivered a quantity of methamphetamine at a parking lot of a business.
Hunter was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.
As part of the covert drug investigation, detectives along with Ballard County Sheriff’s deputies searched Hunter’s residence and vehicles on the property at 7762 Paducah Rd.
During the search authorities say they seized a pound of methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, drug paraphernalia and three handguns.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says Hunter is a convicted felon and was on parole at the time of his arrest for trafficking in cocaine.
Hunter faces drug charges and could face additional charges.
