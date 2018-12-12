Cloudy & Slightly Warmer

Thicker clouds across the Heartland this morning are keeping temperatures a bit warmer in the upper 30s and low 40s. The clouds will start to clear out showing more sunshine heading into the afternoon. It will be breezy at times with southerly winds as high as 15mph. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.
Clouds will return from the south pushing north through the Heartland heading into tonight. Late tonight/early tomorrow morning widespread rain is expected to move in. There is a small chance of a rumble of thunder in our southern counties. Rain is likely to continue through early Saturday morning. Rain accumulation will be between ¾ of an inch to 2 inches. Most of this weekend is looking to stay dry.
-Lisa
