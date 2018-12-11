Your Tuesday Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. After a cold start to the day we are enjoying warmer temperatures with lots of sunshine. Areas in our northwestern counties have actually reached the lower to middle 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly after sun set into the middle 30s and then begin to rise around midnight as southwesterly winds increase. By morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s in most areas.
Wednesday we will see a mix of clouds and sun at times. It will be breezy as well. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.