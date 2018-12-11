Wickliffe, KY paper mill accepting job applications

WICKLIFFE, KY (KFVS) - A recently re-opened Wickliffe, Kentucky paper mill is accepting job applications.
Phoenix Paper announced it is accepting applications for hourly positions in the maintenance and production departments.
Those interested in applying should visit the Kentucky Career Center located at 416 South 6th Street in Paducah, Ky. The office hours include:
- Monday and Tuesday - 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday and Thursday - 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday - 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
It was owned by Verso Corp. when it closed in 2016.
