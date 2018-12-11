What you need to know Dec. 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Dec. 11.
Today will be one of our last chilly mornings of the week.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures are expected in the teens to low 20s. Light fog to be expected across the Heartland.
However, our southern counties are waking up to a freezing fog advisory throughout the early morning hours. For our afternoon, expect lots of sun, with feels like numbers in upper 40s.
We will hang on to warmer temperatures as we head into next week. Forecast shows possibility of upper 40s to even low 50s.
Our second half of the week could have some rain that might impact the weekend.
A stolen Mickey Mouse blow-up Christmas decoration left a Cape Girardeau, Missouri family heartbroken.
A man was arrested for arson after a live pipe bomb scare in Washington County, Mo.
The Graves County Circuit Court has sentenced a man after a guilty plea on Monday, Dec. 10.
Southern Illinois families in need will have a brighter holiday season thanks to the Poshard Foundation.
Stephen Curry says he questions the moon landing.
A squirrel is making news after he jumped on the shoulder of a liver driver.
