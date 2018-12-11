Walgreens expands safe medication disposal program to MO locations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Safe medication disposal kiosks will be available at 14-select Walgreens pharmacy locations in the state of Missouri.
One of the kiosks will be located in Cape Girardeau, at 1 S. Kingshighway St.
Governor Mike Parson helped kick off the disposal program in the state at a Walgreens location in St. Louis on Tuesday, Dec. 11.
The kiosks allow anyone to dispose of unwanted, used, or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.
This includes controlled substances such as opioids.
The kiosks are open to the public year-round and at no cost to those disposing of the unwanted medications.
Walgreens reportedly started the program in 2016 and have disposed of more than 400 tons of medications since its inception.
More than 1,000 Walgreens stores have the disposal kiosks.
The company says it plans to expand the program to 1,500 by Spring 2019.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.