TN man charged with sodomy, accused of sexual offense with KY juvenile

COLUMBIA, KY (WAVE) - Police said a Tennessee man drove to Kentucky twice to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. The second time, officers were waiting for him.
Samuel Hicks, 39, of Marysville, TN, communicated with an underage girl in Columbia, KY, over the social media app Snapchat, Kentucky State Police said.
Troopers talked to the victim on Dec. 1, when she told them Hicks had driven to her house and the two had sex. She told police he was coming back to her house on Dec. 8.
KSP looked at Snapchat messages, which troopers said confirmed Hicks knew he was meeting a minor.
When Hicks returned to Columbia, KSP and the Adair County Sheriff’s Department found him and arrested him.
Hicks is charged with sodomy third degree, unlawful transaction with a minor first degree (illegal sex act victim under 16 years of age), and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor for sexual offenses.
He’s being held in the Adair County Regional Jail.
