Thousands of cans donated from Poplar Bluff schools

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The holiday spirit is not lacking in Poplar Bluff, Missouri schools.
School district official Tim Krakowiak said Poplar Bluff Junior High donated a total of 5,700 canned goods to St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry making it the largest single donation the charity has received and the most items the students have raised.
The project head was Social Studies teacher Melinda Moncier. She and the history department carried out the project throughout November. Faculty member Aaron Duncan’s seventh grade house generated the most non-perishables with 1,760 Krakowiak said.
While the fundraiser is an annual thing, this year it coincided with the Junior High’s focus on community service, Krakowiak said that is according to Principal Candace Warren.
Krakowiak said students who averaged seven cans have previously raised money for the Bread Shed in a pumpkin decorating contest as well as delivered hand-painted rocks to area nursing homes.
St. Vincent De Paul feeds 800 families in need each month. The nonprofit operation also includes a thrift store.
