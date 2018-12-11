Stolen inflatable, in memory of child in Cape Girardau now replaced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A stolen Mickey Mouse blow-up Christmas decoration had left a Cape Girardeau, Missouri family heartbroken.
To them, it served as a reminder of a lost loved one. The inflatable is in memory of 1-year-old Jaxson Gonzalez who passed away from liver cancer in 2016.
Well they got a new one donated to them by an anonymous person. However, they still want the one that was stolen back.
"It means a lot to us. It’s sentimental. I mean we could probably replace it, but it’s still not the same,” said Janet Cox, one of the homeowners.
For Brittany and Janet Cox, it’s more than a Christmas decoration. "We bought it especially for him right after he passed away. It was our first Christmas without him,” said Janet.
Janet’s grandson and Brittany’s son, Jaxson Gonzalez, passed away from liver cancer in 2016 at just 17-months-old. "Everything we did was Mickey pretty much for him while he was here,” said Janet.
The 11-foot tall inflatable stood for the last two years at the Cape Girardeau County Park with the other Christmas displays the weeks before Christmas.
Every Christmas since, they put up the decoration in his honor. But this Christmas, the memorial is gone. Someone cut it off its strings from their yard on Price Drive. Now, all that’s left is a sign that reads “In Loving Memory of Jaxson Ray Gonzalez” and a cross with his picture on it.
"Well it’s just hard to believe that somebody would take that, knowing that it meant something to us. And maybe they didn’t see the sign, I don’t know. I just don’t see how you can do that, ya know. If you have any kind of heart at all,” said Janet.
The family said the decoration is a way to make Jaxson part of the holiday. "Really puts a smile on my face. Just knowing how much he loved it,” said Janet.
“I feel like he's still included,” said Brittany.
They said it’s especially hard to deal with their loss this time of year, but the Mickey Mouse decoration helped keep Jaxson’s memory alive. "It’s just a blow up to somebody, but it means a lot to us,” said Janet.
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the Mickey Mouse inflatable, call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.
