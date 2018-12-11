SIU Board of Trustees to consider Interim Chancellor appointee

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - An interim chancellor has been announced for Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Interim President J. Kevin Dorsey, M.D., Ph. D. made the announcement on Dec. 11.
Dr. John M. Dunn will be considered by the SIU Board of Trustees during a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 13. The position was previously filled by Dr. Carlo Montemagno who passed away early Thursday, Oct. 11.
Dr. Dunn previously served as the university’s provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs from 2002 to 2006 and as interim chancellor from 2006 to 2007 according to university officials. Dunn was president of Western Michigan University and retired in 2017.
Interim President Dorsey said Dr. Dunn is a native of Pinckneyville with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in special education from Northern Illinois University and a doctoral degree in physical education from Brigham Young University.
Pending the board’s approval, Dr. Dunn will take on his new role January 1, 2019.
