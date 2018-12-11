Sikeston, MO man pleads guilty to carjacking, gun charge

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A Sikeston, Missouri man pleaded guilty to carjacking and gun charge on Tuesday, December 11.
Dylan J. Nobles, 20, appeared before Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. where he pleaded guilty to one felony county of carjacking and one felony count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
According to court documents, Nobles admitted that on April 23, 2018, he went as a passenger in a car with another man to a house in rural Scott County. He tried to break into the home, but was not successful. The other man tried to get Nobles to leave the property. That’s when he admitted to pulling a handgun from his pocket and shooting the other man in the arm.
The man ran into a field with Nobles chasing him. When the man turned around, Nobles admitted to shooting him in the face.
Court documents state the man fell and pretended to be dead.
Nobles then went back to the victim’s car and drove away. He was found the next day, still driving the victim’s car.
He admitted that he used the gun in the carjacking.
Nobles' sentencing is set for March 13, 2019. He faces a maximum punishment of 15 years imprisonment for the carjacking, life imprisonment for possessing the gun and a $250,000 fine for each count.
His minimum sentence for possessing the gun in furtherance of the carjacking is 10 years imprisonment and any sentence for that crime must be served consecutively to any other sentence of imprisonment against Nobles, including the sentence for carjacking.
This case was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith D. Sorrell handled the prosecution for the government.
