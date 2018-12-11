Senator McConnell’s hemp provision included in farm bill

(KFVS) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) hemp provision will officially be included in the finalized Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (Farm Bill).
McConnell announced on Tuesday, Dec. 11 that his language to legalize industrial hemp will be included in the bill.
The Farm Bill Conference Report was signed Monday night. U.S. Representative James Comer (KY-01), another Farm Bill conferee and the sponsor of Senator McConnell’s hemp provision in the House of Representatives, also signed the Farm Bill Conference Report.
The language in Senator McConnell’s measure would remove hemp from the federal list of controlled substances. This would legalize hemp as an agricultural commodity.
It also gives states the opportunity to regulate hemp production, allows hemp researchers to apply for competitive federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and makes hemp eligible for crop insurance, according to information from Senator McConnell’a office. This measure builds upon the hemp pilot programs, which Senator McConnell secured in the 2014 Farm Bill.
Senator McConnell’s office officials said the Farm Bill Conference Report takes steps to ensure the future of American agriculture, and contains the legislation that would empower farmers to begin cultivating industrial hemp.
The Farm Bill Conference Report is expected to be approved by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in the coming days; it will then be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.
