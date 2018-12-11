Poplar Bluff school named National Beta School of Distinction

Poplar Bluff school named National Beta School of Distinction
ictured with school sponsors Stephanie Kuper and Sara Holloway (front, right), the PBHS Beta Club participated in the annual Missouri Senior Beta Convention in Springfield over the weekend for the first time in more than a decade. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District)
By Jasmine Adams | December 11, 2018 at 11:04 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 11:04 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Hard work has paid off for students involved in the Poplar Bluff High School Beta Club.

The school has been named a 2018/19 National School of Distinction by National Beta.

“This prestigious honor is a  true indication of Poplar Bluff High School’s dedication to academic  excellence, leadership development and commitment to celebrating their  student’s achievements.”
National Beta’s Chief Executive Officer Bobby Hart said in an issued statement.

According to school officials this is for the chapter’s boost in membership and commitment toward academic achievement, exemplary character and demonstrated leadership and service to others.

School officials said membership rose from 16 to 91 students since 2017. That’s according to Stephanie Kuper the organization sponsor along with guidance counselor Sara Halloway.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.