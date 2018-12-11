Poplar Bluff school named National Beta School of Distinction

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Hard work has paid off for students involved in the Poplar Bluff High School Beta Club.
The school has been named a 2018/19 National School of Distinction by National Beta.
According to school officials this is for the chapter’s boost in membership and commitment toward academic achievement, exemplary character and demonstrated leadership and service to others.
School officials said membership rose from 16 to 91 students since 2017. That’s according to Stephanie Kuper the organization sponsor along with guidance counselor Sara Halloway.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.