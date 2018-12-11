Police: Woman tries using fake $100 bill at gas station

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Kentucky are trying to identify a woman suspected of trying to pay for fuel with a phony $100 bill.
According to Paducah Police, a clerk at the Kroger fuel pumps on Irvin Cobb Dr. told officers that a woman gave her a $100 bill to pay for $100 worth of gas.
After reportedly recognizing that the $100 bill was counterfeit, the clerk says she stopped the pump and the woman left the area.
Police describe the suspect as a white female, wearing a dark zip-up jacket and a grey hoodie.
The woman’s truck is mostly red with white or silver at the bottom and with what appears to be a long-wheel base.
Anyone with information about the woman or truck is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or to text at tip to West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 847411 (tip411).
