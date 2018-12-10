Plant Board votes on dicamba deadline

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Members of the Arkansas State Plant Board voted on a revised regulation that would set a deadline on the use of Dicamba in 2019.
Board member Sam Stuckey was appointed by Governor Hutchinson in April of 2018.
“There was an 11-4 vote and the pesticide committee was 4-0 in favor of the June 14 cut off,” Stuckey said. “It was modified to May 20, with broadened buffers on sensitive areas.”
Stuckey said they have sprayed dicamba for years.
“I think it’s very important for the east half of Arkansas in production and agriculture,” Stuckey said. “Its used on many crops here and many acres.”
Stuckey said it’s needed because they are losing the battle on weed control and Arkansas economically is falling behind on the lack of use of that.
Co-owner of Scatter Creek Berries and Produce James Williams said temperature is a problem, even in May in Arkansas for the cut off, and doesn’t agree with the decision.
“Dicamba has traditionally been used for January, March and early April,” Williams said. “That time of year the temperatures are low enough so volatility isn’t an issue.”
Williams said there are other ways to control the Amaranthus palmeri, also known as pig weed.
“It’s not an issue that requires the use of one chemical,” Williams said. “It comes down to right and wrong.”
The meeting was held on Dec. 6 and the proposed rule now goes to Governor Hutchinson for review.
If approved by the Governor, a 30-day public comment period will take place prior to the Plant Board’s final vote to approve this revised regulation.
The following press release is from the Arkansas State Plant Board.
