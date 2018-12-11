Paducah movie theater concession stand closed after roach infestation

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The concession stand at a Paducah movie theater is closed until further notice after a cockroach infestation.
According to Joel Barrett with the Purchase District Health Department, they received a complaint on Monday morning from someone saying they saw roaches on the candy at the Cinemark movie theater in Kentucky Oaks Mall.
While at the movie theater investigating, Barrett said he found numerous roaches on and around the concession stand. He ordered them to close immediately.
Barrett said the movie theater was deep cleaning on Tuesday and a pest control service was on site.
He said another inspection was scheduled for Wednesday morning and he’ll decide then on whether they can reopen the concession stand.
