No prison time for Baylor frat president after plea deal in 2015 rape case

WACO, TX (KWTX/CNN) - A former Baylor University fraternity president accused of sexual assault won’t spend a day behind bars.
Jacob Anderson, 24, agreed to a plea deal, and was sentenced Monday to three years of deferred probation and a $400 fine.
His plea deal allowed him to plead no contest to a lesser charge of unlawful restraint. He was originally indicted on four counts of sexual assault.
It had been a high profile case ever since the attack back in Feb. 2015. It took place off the Baylor campus during a frat party.
The courtroom on Tuesday was packed. The gallery included the victim and her family.
Anderson stood before Judge Ralph Strother, who first noted social media attacks on himself and the district attorney’s office that he had seen during the case.
The judge said he had enough information to make a decision.
Then Anderson was read his sentence, which, if he serves it out with no problems, could result in him having a completely clear criminal history three years from now.
The victim sobbed out loud in the gallery.
She then took the stand and told the judge she was “devastated by your decision to let my rapist go.”
She also directly addressed her attacker.
“Jacob Walter Anderson, it must be horrible to be you,” she said.
Then Anderson left the court and was taken to a private room to sign up with probation.
Anderson and his family left the courthouse through a rear door to avoid the media. The attorneys for both Anderson and the victim chose not to address the media.
Hilary LaBorde, the assistant district attorney in McLennan County, later issued a statement saying the public did not know all the relevant information in the case:
"Given the claims made publicly, I understand why people are upset,” LaBorde said. “However, all the facts must be considered and there are many facts that the public does not have."
As part of his plea deal, Anderson will not have to register as a sex offender if he completes the probation.
