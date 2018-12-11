12/13 - Mike Wunderlich makes it happen

Basketball legend Michael Jordan once said: "Some people want it to happen, Some people wish it would happen and some people make it happen. This week, KFVS News Operations Manager Mike Wunderlich is retiring, and for more than 36 years, “Wundy” has been making it happen.
Mike joined the KFVS team way back in 1982 in building maintenance and started operating camera in 1985. He was known from the very beginning for his strong work ethic and the team respected him as a natural leader.
Eventually Mike became a full-time Production Assistant and Director of “The Breakfast Show and “Heartland News at Noon.” In 2003, Mike became the Director of Operations and took on the vital mission of keeping Heartland News running through many years of changing technology and the evolution of the News Department. When planning events or discussing a project, Mike’s response was always, “yes, we can do that.”
Mike is the shining example of Michael Jordan's quote, with the kind of dedication a great father has for his family. News Operations Manager isn’t an easy job, but Mike made it look easy with his attention to detail and patient style. Throughout his career, Mike has hired and mentored countless young broadcasters, many of whom have gone on to thrive in large markets, and many that are still right here at KFVS.
Congratulations to Mike and his wife Joyce and we hope you enjoy retirement. Thank you Mike for the serving the people of the Heartland and everyone who has walked through the doors at KFVS over the past 36 years. From the very beginning you “made it happen.” As we look toward the future, our mission will be to make you proud of what you helped create. You define us and your influence on so many people leaves a lasting mark and makes this a Better Heartland.
