12/13 - Mike Wunderlich makes it happen

Congratulations to Mike and his wife Joyce and we hope you enjoy retirement. Thank you Mike for the serving the people of the Heartland and everyone who has walked through the doors at KFVS over the past 36 years. From the very beginning you “made it happen.” As we look toward the future, our mission will be to make you proud of what you helped create. You define us and your influence on so many people leaves a lasting mark and makes this a Better Heartland.