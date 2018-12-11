Man arrest on burglary charges in Symsonia, KY

By Kyle Hinton | December 10, 2018 at 10:57 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 10:57 PM

SYMSONIA, KY (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary complaint in Symsonia, Kentucky on Sunday, Dec. 9.

The victim said that a lawn mower and trailer were stolen out of a storage building. The suspect in the case Albert Blalock, 39, was last seen driving a red Ford Ranger with gold trim.

On Monday, Dec. 10, Sgt. Richard Edwards responded to a single-vehicle crash on KY 945. The driver reportedly left the scene, it was described as a red Ford Ranger. Sgt. Edwards found the vehicle in a wooded area.

During the investigation into the crash, deputies found that Blalock attempted to beak into the home and a 911 call described a male matching Blalock’s description yelling at the caller to let him in. The caller said that Blalock may have had a knife.

Sgt .Edwards and Deputy John Cavin arrive at the scene as Blalock was leaving the home. Blalock was arrested without incident and the stolen item were located at a home in the Boaz, Ky. area.

Blalock was taken to Graves County Jail and charged with the following:

Burglary 2nd Degree

Burglary 3rd Degree

Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

