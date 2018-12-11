Man airlifted after fall from West Frankfort housing complex

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - A man was seriously injured after a fall from the seventh floor of a housing complex in West Frankfort, Illinois on Tuesday, December 11.
According to the West Frankfort police chief, a 25-year-old man was airlifted to an Evansville, Indiana hospital with serious injuries. He said they do not suspect foul play.
The housing complex is located at Elm and Jefferson Streets in West Frankfort.
The chief could not release any other information at this time.
