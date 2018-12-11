Inflatable, in memory of child, reportedly stolen in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Mickey Mouse inflatable was reportedly stolen from a Cape Girardeau, MO home.
The inflatable is in memory of 1-year-old Jaxson Gonzalez who passed away from liver cancer in 2016.
The mother of the child is Brittany Cox, said Jaxson was diagnosed with cancer when he was 10 months old. She said he later passed away in 2016 when he was 17 months of age.
The 11-foot tall inflatable stood for the last two years at the Cape Girardeau County Park with the other Christmas displays the weeks before Christmas.
The inflatable stood in the front yard of Janet Cox's home (Jaxson's grandmother) on Price Drive in Cape Girardeau. It stood beside a sign that said "In loving memory of Jaxson Ray Gonzalez 02-19-2015 to 07-14-16" and was spot lighted by a couple of light which were also taken.
Both Brittany and Janet Cox said this inflatable has a lot of meaning to them. They said it’s important they get it back.
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the Mickey Mouse inflatable, call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.