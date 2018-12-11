Graves Co., KY officials searching for tire thief

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A person authorities said has been stealing tires is wanted in Graves County, Kentucky.
Graves County Chief Deputy David Ramage said investigators are trying to identify the person that has been stealing from businesses in the area.
The unknown individual has been stealing tires and other items from a tire business.
Chief Ramage said investigators are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individual by view the photos of the person and his vehicle.
Anyone that can identify this person is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or via the Graves County Sheriff’s Facebook account.
Information received in connection with this can remain confidential.
