Football player, 16, accused of fatally stabbing classmate pregnant with his baby

MISHAWAKA, IN (WNDU/WSBT/CNN) - A 16-year-old high school football player was charged as an adult in the death of a 17-year-old classmate, who was reportedly pregnant was his baby.
Aaron Trejo, 16, was formally charged Monday with two felonies, murder and feticide, following his arrest the day before.
The body of 17-year-old cheerleader and softball player Breana Rouhselang was recovered Sunday from a dumpster behind a Mishawaka, IN, restaurant. Her family reported her missing just hours before her body was discovered.
An autopsy confirmed Rouhselang died from multiple stab wounds, that her scarf had been tied so tightly that strangulation was occurring before she died and that she was pregnant.
The victim’s stepmother said Rouhselang was 6 months pregnant at the time of her death.
Police began investigating Trejo when Rouhselang’s mother told them her daughter had gone to see the 16-year-old, who was allegedly the father of her baby, shortly before her disappearance, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Trejo initially denied seeing Rouhselang that night, but police said he later told them the two had a fight about her pregnancy. The 16-year-old was reportedly angry because Rouhselang didn’t tell him about the pregnancy until she could no longer get an abortion.
Police say Trejo admitted to stabbing Rouhselang in the heart with a knife he brought from home and that he had been planning to kill the victim and baby for about a week prior to the incident.
Trejo was ordered to be held without bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.
Students at Mishawaka High School, which both the suspect and victim attended, held a walk-out Monday in honor of Rouhselang, and grief counselors were on hand.
