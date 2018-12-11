Deputies: Man crashed into southern IL bank; possibly died from self-inflicted gunshot

By Amber Ruch | December 11, 2018 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 4:06 PM

DE SOTO, IL (KFVS) - A man who crashed into a bank also possibly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11, deputies responded to 102 North Chestnut Street in De Soto, Ill. for a 911 call. They found the body of 29-year-old Caleb Pulke.

The sheriff’s office reports he had crashed into a bank. The First Mid Bank & Trust is located at 102 N. Chestnut St. in De Soto.

Deputies say an initial death investigation suggested he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled.

