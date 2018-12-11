Death of 3 family members; trooper shot at during response under investigation in Leslie Co., KY

LESLIE COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is investigating after three family members were found shot to death and a trooper was shot at while responding to the scene.
According to KSP, three people were found shot to death at their homes on Monday evening, December 10 in Leslie County. Troopers at Post 13 in Hazard were contacted by Leslie County dispatch just before 7 p.m. advising they had received a call of a possible shots fired situation on Wolf Creek Road in the Yeaddiss community.
Leslie County sheriff’s deputies were responding to a home on Wolf Creek Rd. and troopers were dispatched to assist.
While responding to the scene, KSP reports a trooper’s cruiser was intentionally rammed by an oncoming passenger car on Coon Creek Rd. in the area of the shots fired complaint. The driver of the car allegedly got out and shot at the trooper before running away.
According to KSP, the trooper was not injured.
A short time later, Leslie County deputies found two bodies inside a home they were responding to for the complaint. A third body was found outside of a neighboring home.
All three were pronounced dead at the scenes and has apparent gunshot wounds.
The victims were identified as 64-year-old Larry Bowling and his wife, 61-year-old Norma Bowling of Yeaddiss. The third victim was identified as the couple’s son, 38-year-old Chad Bowling of Yeaddiss.
Autopsies were scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.
At this time, KSP reports no suspect have been identified or found in connection to the Bowlings' deaths.
Information gathered during the investigation led them to get an arrest warrant for 52-year-old Paul Douglas Sizemore on one count of attempted murder of a police officer in connection with ramming a trooper’s cruiser and shooting at him.
The public is urged to contact KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069 if they have any information on Sizemore’s whereabouts. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.
He is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 198 pounds. He has green eyes and dark hair.
