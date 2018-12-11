Deadly 2-vehicle crash kills 1 in Graves Co., KY

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - One man is dead after a crash in Graves County according to officials with the Kentucky State Police.
Officials said they received a call about a collision in Graves County around 5:59 p.m. on Dec. 10.
The crash was at the intersection of KY 408 and Meridian Road.
Officials said an investigation shows Kevin L. Bond, 41 of Hickory, was traveling north on Meridian Road in a Pontiac Grand prix. Jason S. Wilson, 32 of Fancy Farm was traveling east on KY 408, driving a Chevrolet Silverado.
Bond failed to stop at the intersection for an unknown reason and collided with Wilson, officials said. Bond was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is believed to be a factor. Bond was pronounced deceased at the scene by Graves County Coroner. Officials said Wilson did not receive any injuries.
The investigation is continuing by KSP Collision Reconstructionist Sergeant Eric Fields. KSP was assisted on the scene by the Graves County Coroner’s Office. Viola Fire Department, Mayfield EMS, and the Graves County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
