Suspect wanted in connection with running car stolen from convenience store

UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) - Police in Union City, Tennessee are investigating a vehicle theft from a convenience store on the morning of Monday, Dec. 10.
The owner of a 2005 tan Nissan Altima contacted police around 6:50 a.m. that his vehicle had been taken from parking lot of a Hucks store located at 1400 S. First St.
In a statement to Union City Police, Craig Thompson reported that he left his car running and the doors unlocked when he entered the store. When he exited the building, his car was gone.
Police say officers reviewed surveillance video which showed that an unknown white male got into the car around 6:38 a.m. and drove off from the parking lot.
The car reportedly has a cracked windshield with a Blue Police Funds sticker on the back left corner of the trunk.
The car has a Tennessee license plate number of 9B1-4V5 and VIN#1N4AL11D15C119691.
Police say the plate number corresponds with a 2013 Black Ford Fusion. Thompson says the reason for this is because he just bought the car a month ago and is in the process of getting the title in order to register the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515.
