Cape Girardeau sees more visitors due to sports venues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Cape SportsPlex and Shawnee Parks Sports Complex in Cape Girardeau are bringing in more and more people and tournaments from out of town.
Cape Parks and Recreation Division Manager Scott Williams said they have both facilities booked on nearly every weekend until August of 2019 already.
“It’s great to know these outside tournament directors come here,” Williams said. “We knew that coming in when we built this facility that we would have a good base of tournament directors. So we knew that coming in but we have grown substantially. We are doing 37 weekends at this facility at the SportsPlex alone. So right now it’s a little ahead of expectation.”
Williams said they see visitors and teams come from states around the country.
“Teams come to the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex and the Shawnee Park Sports Complex both regionally and from a 2 to 3 hour radius,” Williams said. “Also, we’ve been witnessing teams come from 10 states to the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex for volleyball and basketball tournaments over the past year.”
With the influx of more visitors into Cape Girardeau, the city receives more revenue than what they normally would without the sports complexes.
“It benefits Cape Girardeau in numerous ways,” Williams said. “Obviously the hotel industry absolutely loves it, the restaurant industry loves it. Also, local merchants, convenient stores and every realm of business, even entertainment in the area benefits from when these teams come into town for multiple days.”
He said these two venues have helped placed Cape Girardeau on the map and helps athletes connect with those in other areas.
“It puts us on the map, regional, nationwide and in the Midwest for sure,” Williams added. “Also, for teams in this area and our teams, they’re getting exposure to teams in Chicago, Iowa, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. They don’t normally see that type of talent unless they travel themselves.”
