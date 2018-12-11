Cape Central Middle School briefly placed on lock down

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau, Missouri was briefly placed on lock down on Tuesday, December 11.
According to Cape Girardeau Schools public information officer, they were on a precautionary lock down while police investigated a situation in a surrounding neighborhood. Students were brought inside and no classes were allowed out of the building until the area was safe.
She said police did give them the “all clear.”
According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to a disturbance between a man and woman at Thelenius and Caruthers. When officers arrived on scene, they say the man took of running.
While officers were looking for him, they say there was a larger than usual amount of police in the area. They could not confirm this was specifically why the school was on lock down.
Police are still looking for the man.
