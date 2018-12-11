Blytheville police investigating Monday shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department responded to a shooting on the morning of Monday, Dec. 10.
The victim told officers that he and his girlfriend were at a house near E. McHaney and Clark Streets around 1 A.M.
The victim said he went into the residence and as he came out, he saw two figures in the bushes begin shooting at the car they were in.
The victim was shot and taken to the Great River Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
If anyone has any information on this shooting you are urged to contact the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.
