Bitter Cold Morning, But Sunny & Warm Today

Today will be the last extremely cold morning for the week with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. With clear skies, calm winds, and moisture in the air there is light fog and frost that will develop during the morning. A freezing fog advisory has been put out for some of our southern counties until 10AM for fog freezing on surfaces. Another sunny day is forecasted and with winds out of the south, we will be warming up into the upper 40s.