Your Monday Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying a good bit of sunshine today, but temperatures are still running below average for this time of the year. Temperatures this evening will fall rapidly once the sun sets, through the 30s and into the upper 20s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 20s.
Tuesday will be sunny and slightly warmer. We will see high temperatures mainly in the upper 40s with a few areas trying to hit 50 degrees.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.