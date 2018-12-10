What you need to know Dec. 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Dec. 10.
Today is gonna be cool and sunny.
Lisa Michaels says light winds from the north will give us patchy fog this morning. Winds will also make it feel chilly.
We are going to start seeing a warming trend as we go through the week. We might hang on to these warmer temps for a few weeks.
We are watching a low pressure system that could bring rain to the heartland on on Wednesday and the rest of the week.
- Two people were arrested on forgery charges in Caldwell County, Kentucky on Sunday, Dec. 9.
- Gordonville Fire Protection District responded to a fire on State highway 74 on Sunday.
- A semi rolled over causing traffic delays on I-55 northbound.
- The CDC wants you to say “no” to raw cookie dough.
A search and rescue team member and his wife donated everything in their home to support firefighters who lost their homes in the deadly Camp Fire.
A Maryland woman a little girl is suspected of stealing a package off her front porch.
