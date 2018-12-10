Vandals destroy Christmas lights display in Marion, IL

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Police in Marion, Illinois are investigating after vandals reportedly destroyed a Christmas lights display.
Michael Gholson, 49, of Marion, was charged with two counts of criminal damage to property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Courtney Gholson, 40, of Marion, was charged with criminal damage to property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to police, they received multiple complaints of property damage or vandalism to outdoor Christmas decor and lights over the weekend.
The reporting parties said that multiple juveniles and adults could be seen on home surveillance damaging property.
Over the course of the investigation, the two adults were charged on Sunday, Dec. 9.
