Priest convicted of child abuse dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville priest who was convicted of multiple counts of felony child abuse has died.
The Archdiocese of Louisville says Reverend James R. Schook died December 8 at age 71. He had been reportedly suffering from terminal cancer for the last several years.
While serving as pastor of Saint Ignatius Martyr Parish, Schook was placed on a leave of absence in 2009 after Archbishop Joseph Kurtz after the Archdiocese received a report that Schook had abused a minor in the 1980s.
Schook was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury on seven counts of child abuse. In April 2014, Schook was convicted of three counts of sodomy and one count of indecent and immoral behavior.
Kurtz later permanently removed Schook from ministry.
Schook was sentenced to 15 years, but asked for shock probation after serving just six months. His attorney said Schook was suffering from terminal cancer. The shock probation request was denied, but Schook was released on early medical parole on November 14, 2017.
The Archdiocese says funeral arrangements for Schook are private.
