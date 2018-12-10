Poshard Foundation gives away 1,700 Christmas gifts to southern IL kids in need

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Southern Illinois families in need will have a brighter holiday season thanks to the Poshard Foundation and individual donors.
On Monday afternoon, more than a dozen agencies had the opportunity to shop for gifts for underserved families throughout region at John A. Logan College.
Marsha Hayes with Family Counseling Center said this year was especially important because more people are without.
“The need has increased so much this year whatever the reasons are, that we really really depend on all this community help to fulfill these kids' wishes," Hayes said.
Hayes said a lot of the families in the Southern Seven are in crisis because of state budget woes.
“Things happen....and it just brings them down for the moment," she said. "And they just need some help right now...they may be better in a few months and then they can give back.”
The Poshard Foundation gift distribution included over 1,700 brand new toys and gifts will be distributed to hundreds of abused, abandoned and neglected children throughout the area.
All of the children receiving gifts have been identified through social service agencies in our region like Family Counseling Service. FCC has 300 children they serve, whole families are struggling with being homeless, losing a job, or being overwhelmed with medical bills.
Richard Clark, one of the main donors said his heart goes out to those kids.
“I can only think that ...they wouldn’t have anything...because they are only on this one list. if Glenn didn’t provide for them, they wouldn’t have anything.”
For a third year, Clark and his Tri-State Business Equipment in Harrisburg, have partnered with the Poshard Foundation to gift new toys. Clark has an annual Christmas party attended by his customers and friends that give generously every year.
“We want to thank Richard Clark for his partnership again this year as well as Ameren, BlueCross BlueShield, and our individual donors. These children were not on anyone’s Christmas list but they are now! They are some of the neediest children in Southern Illinois,” said Founder Glenn Poshard.
Below is a list of the benefiting agencies. If you would like to donate, please call the agency directly.
- Family Counseling Center
- Cairo Women’s Shelter
- The Amy Center
- Caritas Family Solutions
- Centerstone
- Department of Children and Family Services
- Spero Family Services
- Ward School - Tri-County Special Education
- The Night’s Shield
- CASA of Saline County
- Damas Latinas – Migrant Children in Union county
- The 4-C’s
- Young Hearts with Goals and Purpose
- Hispanic Families of Jackson and Union Counties
- The Promise
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.