2 Kuwatta,KY residents arrested on forgery charges in Caldwell County, KY

HICKORY, KY (KFVS) - Two people were arrested on forgery charges in Caldwell County, KY on Sunday, Dec. 9.
According to Kentucky State Police, KSP began an investigation into Katie Harrison, 40, and Clayton Harrison, 43, both of Kuwatta, Ky., regarding irregularities at the Kuwatta City Clerk’s Office in July 2018.
KSP obtained an arrest warrant on Katie Harrison for 24 counts of Forgery in the second degree (Class D Felony) and an arrest warrant for Clayton Harrison for 10 counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged instrument in the second degree (Class D Felony).
Both were taken to the Caldwell County Jail.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.