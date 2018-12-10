Herrin, IL gets new fire engine, first new apparatus in 20 years

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) - Good news came for the City of Herrin’s Fire Department close to the holidays.
On Thursday, Dec. 20 the department will hold a ceremonial “push-in" for its new Engine 1 into service at the station on Park Ave.
At 5 p.m. the engine with be wet-down, dried, then “pushed-in.”
This is the first time in 20 years the city has been able to purchase a new piece of fire apparatus according to city officials. A portion of the funds came from the Harrison Bruce foundation.
City officials said the tradition of pushing a new truck into service is from earlier years of the fire service when the engines were horse-drawn.
Community members and media are encouraged to attend this new tradition for the Herrin Fire Department.
Questions can be directed to Fire Chief Shawn Priddy at 618-942-6514 or spriddy@cityofherrin.com.
