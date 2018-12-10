Cape Girardeau County, MO fire claims family pets

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Gordonville Fire Protection District responded to a fire on State highway 74 on Sunday, Dec. 9.
Deputies on scene reported the home was fully involved and family pets were still inside. A Millersville firefighter also confirmed the firm and gave directions to the units to the blaze.
Gordonville units arrived on scene and attempted to enter the home, but back out after discovering the main floor had weakened.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Delta Fire Protection District provide assistance.
Unfortunately, none of the family pets survived the fire.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.