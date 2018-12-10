First Alert: Chilly morning, warm up on the way

(KFVS) - Don’t forget your coat, a chilly morning is on the way.
Temperatures will be in the low 20s and light winds out of the north according to Lisa Michaels.
There is the potential for some light fog to develop especially in areas where winds are calm.
There may even be some frosty spots around the Heartland so drive with care!
A warm up is on the way that could bring rain heading into the middle of the week.
That warm weather may stick around for weeks to come.
