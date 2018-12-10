Enterprise Rent-A-Car donates $50,000 to SEMO Food Bank

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank received a big donation form an area business on Monday, Dec. 10.
According to SEMO Food Bank, Enterprise Rent-A-Car donated $50,000 to address food needs in 15 Southeast Missouri counties. The donation is part of the “Fill Your Tank” program, launched in Oct. 2016 to provide $60 million to fight hunger globally.
Shena Bolz, Enterprise Group HR Manager, said “Two years ago, Enterprise Rent-A-Car committed to helping address food insecurity around the world, including right here in Southeast Missouri. We support Southeast Missouri Food Bank in their fight against hunger in our community.”
In Southeast Missouri, one in five adults and one in four children face hunger.
“By working with Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation, we have an amazing opportunity to increase our services to seniors and improve health outcomes in our community,” said Karen Green, CEO of Southeast Missouri Food Bank. “We are very grateful to the Enterprise Foundation for making possible the continued services and fresh produce to these seniors."
SEMO Foob bank provides services to help overcome mobility and transportation barriers seniors often face. This program also help seniors challenged with deciding over food or medication.
“To increase the likelihood of improved health outcomes, the SEMO Food Bank increased the amount of produce and dairy/protein distributed to some seniors three years ago," said Green. "Enterprise Foundation’s generous grant enables this program to continue. Seniors love the extra produce, the convenience of having monthly blood pressure and glucose screenings where they reside, and the peace of mind these readings provide for them.”
The efforts have proven beneficial to people served living with diabetes and high-blood pressure. Senior even receive more one-on-one time with SEMO Food Bank’s Health Specialist.
