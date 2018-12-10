City of Carbondale offers free parking during holidays

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Drivers in Carbondale, Illinois can enjoy a little gift from the city this holiday season.
City officials announced the following areas will have free parking beginning Monday, Dec. 10 for up to two hours:
On-Street Metered Parking
- Lot 4 - South Illinois Ave. and Lincoln Drive
- Lot 6 - South Illinois Ave. and West Walnut Str. South
- Lot 7 - North Illinois Ave. and West Jackson Str. (Town Square Pavilion)
- Lot 8 - 700 Block of S. Illinois Ave. (Behind Fat Patties)
- Lot 11 - South Illinois Ave. and West Main St. (Across from Mary Lou’s)
- Lot 13 - South Illinois Ave. and West College St. (Amtrak Station to College Street)
- Lot 14 - 200 S. Illinois Ave. (City Hall)
- Lot 16 - North Washington St. and East Jackson St. (Across from Tres Hombres)
- Lot 23 - 100 E. Jackson St. (Next to Longbranch)
- Lot 25 - South Illinois Ave. and West Walnut St. North (Behind Cristaudo’s)
- Lot 26 - 901 S. Illinois Ave. (Behind Harbaugh’s)
These areas will have no time limit on their free parking:
- Lot 3 - Mill and Washington Streets
- Lot 19 - Washington and Main Streets
Free parking at these locations ends Jan. 6.
The Amtrak Lot will not allow free parking.
City officials said the meters will be marked with holiday bags and participating lots will have sings.
If you would like more information or have questions about the free parking, call Parking Services at (618) 457-3277.
