A chilly morning with temperatures in the low 20s and light winds out of the north. There is the potential for some light fog to develop especially in areas where winds are calm. There may even be some frosty spots around the Heartland.
Today we will see lots of sun to make up for the lack of it last week with high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. winds will be light out of the north causing a small chill on the skin. Clear skies tonight will bring back temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s by tomorrow morning.
If you are tired of the cool temps then you are in luck. A warming trend will occur this week bringing us back into the upper 40s to mid 50s some days! We are tracking a system that could bring some rain mid week.
-Lisa
