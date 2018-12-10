Cape Girardeau church donates handmade items to babies in NICU

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Members of this club got crafty with their donations in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Christ Evangelical Church’s Mary Martha Crochet Club gave dozens of handmade stockings, headbands and sock caps to children at the Saint Francis Medical Center according to medical center officials.
The Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit staff accepted the gifts to distribute to their babies as well as those in the Family BirthPlace, Pediatrics and the Follow-Up Clinic.
“We so appreciate the generosity of the community,” said Danielle Torbet, Manager of Marketing and Foundation at Saint Francis, “especially at this special time of year.”
The Level III NICU at St. Francis Medical Center is the regions first unit providing lifesaving care to premature and critically ill newborns, officials said.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.