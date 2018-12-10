BBB gives tips to avoid holiday scams

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Better Business Bureau says to look out for holiday scams when buying things for friends and family.
They offer these tips:
- Online shopping scams. Check for the BBB’s Accredited Business seal when shopping online, and click on it to confirm that it’s legitimate.
- Online ads for toys and gadgets. Look for local sellers and do your transactions in person if you’re using Craigslist or shopping in an online marketplace.
- Identity theft at the mall. Have a plan to keep your ID and money safe. Make sure to put your card back in your wallet after each purchase.
- Bogus charitable pleas. Research charities with BBB before giving money.
- Phishing emails. Don’t click links or attachments until you confirm they are legitimate. Watch out for email addresses that seem suspicious, misspelled words and grammatical mistakes.
