Ashcroft asks Missouri auditor for help reviewing Hawley

Anyone who files a complaint alleging violation of Section 115.646 must “stat[e] the facts of the alleged offense, sworn to, under penalty of perjury.” § 115.646, RSMo (emphasis added). Though Mr. Woodhouse made such an affirmation on the signature line of the complaint form, the attached complaint contains no information that Mr. Woodhouse purports to know first-hand. Rather, its allegations of conduct rely exclusively on a single news article from the Kansas City Star, that does not identify any of its sources. See Compl., at 1-3 (relying exclusively on Lindsay Wise et al., Out-of-State Political Consultants Helped Direct Josh Hawley’s Missouri AG Office, Kansas City Star (Oct. 31, 2018)). Even this article—Mr. Woodhouse’s sole source for his allegations—grudgingly concedes (in its twenty-ninth paragraph) that the conduct reported is fully authorized by Missouri law. See id. (“Having campaign staff run meetings on government property does not necessarily run afoul of Missouri law, as long as the meetings were not explicitly political.”). In other words, Mr. Woodhouse has no first-hand knowledge of his allegations—he just reiterated something he read in the media. Every fact he alleges is based on multiple levels of hearsay from anonymous sources reported in a news article that concedes that nothing illegal occurred.