AR bill seeks to deter censorship on social media sites

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A Trumann representative has proposed a bill for the upcoming 2019 session designed to curtail censorship on social media.
According to the Arkansas State Legislature’s website, Republican Representative Johnny Rye filed HB1028 on Dec. 6.
In section g of the ‘Stop Social Media Censorship Act’, Rep. Rye proposes the Arkansas Attorney General be allowed to sue a social media website.
The bill states the attorney general would sue on behalf of users who live in Arkansas and whose religious speech or political speech has been censored by a social media website.
The bill calls for a minimum of $75,000 each time an individual’s speech is either deleted or censored. However, this bill won’t target those who delete or censor a speech if it calls for immediate acts of violence, is obscene, or pornographic.
The regular session of the 92nd General Assembly will convene on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
As of Dec. 10, the bill is not a part of any meetings.
